PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

