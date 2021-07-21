PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $396.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

