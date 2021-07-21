PDT Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

