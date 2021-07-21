PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.37.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $965.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.