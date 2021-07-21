PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Down 31.4% in June

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, insider Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $298,797 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

