PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Down 6.5%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.99. 1,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

