Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Trading Up 8%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 23,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.