Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Parkland stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

