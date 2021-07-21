Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Papa John’s International worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

