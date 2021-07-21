Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,130,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 52,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,611,227 shares of company stock worth $152,962,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

