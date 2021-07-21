PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

PACW stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

