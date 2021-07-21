Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

