Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

