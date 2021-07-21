Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

