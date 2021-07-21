Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

NYSE OSK opened at $117.64 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

