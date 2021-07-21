Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Shares of ORRF traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.