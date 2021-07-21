Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ORPH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.