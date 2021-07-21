Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $846,928.11 and approximately $144,417.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00144962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.83 or 0.99494911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

