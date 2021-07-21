ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE IX opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 11.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

