Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

