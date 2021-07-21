Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OBNK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

