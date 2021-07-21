Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170,939 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $292,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 254,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,243,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

