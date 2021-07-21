Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.28 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

