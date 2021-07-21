Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Shares of VEEV opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $327.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,985. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.