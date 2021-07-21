Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.