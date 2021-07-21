Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

