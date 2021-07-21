Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

