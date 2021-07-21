Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.