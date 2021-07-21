Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.