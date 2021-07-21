Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 65,242 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,289,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,344,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,060,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

