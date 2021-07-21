Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $226.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

