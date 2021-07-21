Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $620.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.67.

Netflix stock opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

