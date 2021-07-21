Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Set at $59.00 by Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) received a $59.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.