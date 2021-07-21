Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $7.49 Million in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 467,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. Immunovant makes up 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

IMVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

