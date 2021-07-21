Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 156,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

