Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.42.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
