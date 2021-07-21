Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ooma by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

