Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $28.75. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,347. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228 in the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

