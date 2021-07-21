Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE ONTO opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

