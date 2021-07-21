Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,631. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

