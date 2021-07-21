ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Plans $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 2,705,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.