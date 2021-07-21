Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Sells $2,677,700.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00.

Chase C. Leavitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Chase C. Leavitt purchased 1,500 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $8,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $204.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

