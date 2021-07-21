OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 483,917 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONCS. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock worth $60,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

