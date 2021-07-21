Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.