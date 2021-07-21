Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $233,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. 32,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

