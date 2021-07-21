Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 900,933 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.