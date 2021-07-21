Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

