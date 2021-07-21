OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

OGC stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

