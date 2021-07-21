Observer (OBSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $202,450.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Observer has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $202,450.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013858 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00795161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

