Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $353,765.88. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,173,463 shares of company stock worth $490,213,529 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,072. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

