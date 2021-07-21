NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Down to $4,900.27

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,900.27, but opened at $4,802.00. NVR shares last traded at $5,000.02, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,849.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total value of $18,064,660.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

